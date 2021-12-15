Capitals @ Blackhawks Game Thread

Broadcast Info: NBCSW, NHLN WJFK, Capitals Radio 24/7
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Chicago from Vogs, NBCSW, Peerless, and CP, and be sure to swing on over to the good folks at our SBN partner Second City Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
Oh, and...
Center Nicklas Backstrom has been activated from the injured non-roster list and is expected to make his season debut tonight in Chicago.#CapsHawks pic.twitter.com/EJZpSzW3PX— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 15, 2021
Let’s do this, babes!
Loading comments...