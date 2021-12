24 - Number of goals scored by Alex Ovechkin against Marc-Andre Fleury over the course of his career, the most he’s scored against any single goalie (tied with Henrik Lundqvist). That’s also the most goals given up by Fleury to any skater in his career, eight more than anyone else.

The same holds true in the playoffs, where Ovechkin has lit up Fleury 13 times in his career - the most for both goal-scorer and goalie.