Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Blackhawks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Chicago from Vogs, NBCSW, Peerless, and CP, and be sure to swing on over to the good folks at our SBN partner Second City Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Nicklas Backstrom will take the morning skate with his team and then a decision will be made on whether or not he’s playing tonight. (!!!!!!!!!!!!!) [NHL, NBCSW]
- So what does Backstrom’s return mean for the rest of the lineup? [NBCSW]
- More good news: Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk are back (temporarily) from COVID protocol. Hear from Dowd and his coach after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Dowd)]
- The Caps aren’t the only ones making lineup changes - 2018 Cup champ and pizza lover Brett Connolly has been called up from the AHL to face his former team. [Sun-Times, WGN]
- Aliaksei Protas is making a case to stick around with the team even after the injured players return to health. [WHN]
- Like the other leagues (and the world), COVID is wreaking havoc on the NHL, with numerous players added to COVID protocols in the last 48 hours. [Sportsnet, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Caps are rumored to be in the running for a potential exhibition game in Russia - and the team has had a long connection that goes beyond Ovechkin. [THW]
- Finally, happy 37th birthday to Kyle Wilson.
