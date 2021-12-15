Capitals vs. Blackhawks Recap: Ahoy Andreychuk and Backstrom’s Back but Caps Can’t Complete Comeback

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In Chicago and Washington’s second meeting of the season the Blackhawks upset the Capitals 5 to 4 in wild fashion.
Here’s Wednesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Nicklas Backstrom made his season debut after missing the first 28 games of the year.
Minus: Arriving in town for Marc-Andre Fleury Appreciation Night.
Twelve more notes on the game:
- The first period ended scoreless and Washington was forced to kill two Chicago power plays. Some luck and some skill were required but the boys got their job done.
- Early in the second frame the Capitals struck with the man advantage. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie dished the puck to Alex Ovechkin and he did not miss with a shot up and over Fleury.
- Ovechkin’s power play goal was Washington’s first (!) of the month.
- The Blackhawks cashed in on a two man advantage later in the second. Alex Debrincat tapped home a Patrick Kane cross crease pass to tie the game at one (Kane’s 700th career assist).
- 18 seconds later Philipp Kurashev flipped a puck past Ilya Samsonov for a Chicago lead.
- And 16 seconds after that MacKenzie Entwistle put the Blackhawks ahead by two with a rebound goal of his own.
- Daniel Sprong responded 41 seconds before the second intermission arrived. His wicked wrist shot beat Fleury cleanly shortside to draw Washington within one.
- With eight minutes remaining Lars Eller shoveled a backhand shot at Fleury that fumbled its way into the net to tie the game at three. Debrincat then scored his second power play goal of the game to put the Blackhawks ahead again,
- But Conor Sheary stashed a goal, his sixth of the season, with three second to play to send the contest to overtime.
- And with the extra time Caleb Jones scored his first goal of the season to win it for Chicago.
- Ovechkin’s goal extends his point streak to six consecutive games (2G 7A). It was also his 25th career regular season goal against Fleury, the most he has scored against a single goaltender.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov missed his first contest of the season after entering Covid protocols earlier this afternoon. Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk returned to the lineup.
Loading comments...