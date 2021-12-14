The Noon Number: Next Man Up

20 - Number of different lineup combinations the Capitals have used through their first 28 games of the season. The longest they’ve gone with the same lineup is three consecutive games, which has happened once - from 10/19 through 10/23 - and only five times have they gone back-to-back games. To top it all off, none of the previously used lineups have been repeated yet.

With a combination of injuries and COVID-protocol absences, the Caps have employed 27 different skaters and three goalies already this season.

(You can take a look at the full color-coded breakdown here!)