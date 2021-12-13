The Noon Number: Besting the West

.636 - The Capitals’ points percentage against the Western Conference over the last 5+ seasons, going back to the start of the 2015-16 campaign (with 2020-21 being played exclusively on the East coast). The Caps are 88-47-16 over that span (46-26-9 vs. the Pacific, 42-21-7 vs. Central teams).

During that time, it’s been rare for the team to have the same level of success against both the Pacific and Central divisions in the same season. Over the last three years (including 2021-22), they’re 23-8-6 against the Pacific but are just 13-11-4 against the Central. The two seasons before that, the script was flipped, with a record of 15-14-1 vs. Pacific teams between 2016 and 2018 and a much more dominant 20-6-2 against the Central.