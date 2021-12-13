 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Caps Clips: Kids In Canada

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Canadian prospect news, a roster move and more in today’s clips.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: Preseason-New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

  • A look back at the ninth week of the season for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
  • A few leftovers from Saturday night’s shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres from Vogs, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
  • Caps prospects Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio were both cut from Canada’s World Junior Championship team after their selection camp wrapped up this weekend. [Team Canada, Sportsnet, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Washington re-assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to Hershey yesterday after a precautionary call-up over the weekend. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • The Hershey Bears lost last night, but defensive prospect Alex Alexeyev scored his first goal of the season in the loss. [NoVa Caps]
  • A big congratulations to former Capital Andre Burakovsky, who recorded his first career hat trick last night in Colorado’s win over Florida! [Avs, NHL, NoVa Caps, Mile High Hockey]
  • Finally, happy 46th birthday to Bates Battaglia, 36th birthday to Andrew Gordon, 52nd birthday to Sergei Fedorov, and raise a glass in honor of Doug Mohns, who would have been 88 today.

