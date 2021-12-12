 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips: A Gritty Win

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps gut out a win in Buffalo, Backstrom is eager to get back with the boys and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Fehervary, Sheary, recap), NHL, Sabres (and again), AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Buffalo News, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
  • Pretty impressive showing for Martin Fehervary, who was questionable for last night’s game, scoring the crucial game-tying goal. [NBCSW]
  • Unfortunately the other half of Friday’s wounded duo, Tom Wilson, was not in the lineup and in fact is not on the trip with the team. Ruh roh. [Caps]
  • Nicklas Backstrom’s road to recovery has been emotional and one that requires a ton of patience. Hopefully it’s coming to an end soon. [WaPo]
  • The Caps have an underappreciated goalie tandem in Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek. [Caps Outsider]
  • A few leftovers from Friday night’s loss to Pittsburgh. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
