Capitals vs. Sabres Recap: Oshie in Shootout Beats Buffalo

One evening after falling to the Penguins at home the Capitals travelled to Buffalo and downed the Sabres 3 to 2 in a shootout.
Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Martin Fehérváry returned to the lineup, looked healthy, and tallied a goal.
Minus: John Carlson’s defensive turnovers.
Ten more notes on the game:
- Less than four minutes into the game Conor Sheary and Lars Eller connected for an early lead. A sweet saucer pass from Sheary gave Eller time and space to hammer home his fourth goal of the season.
- Ten minutes later Vinnie Hinostroza tied the contest with a breakaway goal. With no defensemen in sight Hinostroza strode in alone from outside the blueline and beat Vitek Vanecek upstairs.
- Buffalo outshot Washington 13 to 10 through the game’s first twenty minutes of play.
- Early in the second period Will Butcher put the Sabres ahead 2 to 1. Alongside Rasmus Asplund on an odd man rush Butcher bunted the passed puck between Vanecek’s legs.
- Just before the second intermission T.J. Oshie was bloodied by a Kyle Okposo high stick, granting the Capitals four minutes of power play time that extended into the third period.
- While Washington went scoreless on the power play Fehérváry knotted the score a few minutes later. Alex Ovechkin put the puck on a platter for the defenseman to rip past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
- Regulation time came to a close with the teams still tied at two. Overtime could not determine a winner either so the game went to a shootout.
- And in the shootout it was Oshie tallying the winning goal for the Capitals in the third round.
- Ovechkin’s assist has him on pace for 70 this season, which would be a career high (currently 59). The assist also extends his point streak to five games.
- Sheary skated in his 400th career game (75th with Washington).
