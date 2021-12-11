 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Caps Clips: Two More Down; Caps @ Sabres Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps lose two points and two players to Pittsburgh, and now hit the road to take on the Sabres, talking Beijing 2022 and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Longtime beat writer Tarik El-Bashir joins the JRR crew to talk about all things Caps. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Eller/Jensen, Oshie/Carlson, recap), Penguins, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, TribLive, Post-Gazette, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB and Pensburgh.
  • The loss went far beyond two points in the standings, as the Caps suffered more injuries to two key players: Martin Fehervary and Tom Wilson. Just... come on already. [NBCSW]
  • A sliver of good news on the injury front, though, was word from the ESPN crew that Nicklas Backstrom may be hopeful to return before the Christmas break! [NBCSW]
  • The Caps will be back at it tonight, kicking off a three-game road swing with a stop in Buffalo. Get a preview from NBCSW, and as always check in with our SB Nation pals over at Die by the Blade for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • Zach Fucale has been summoned from Hershey again, allegedly just as insurance with the back-to-back set this weekend, but... you be the judge. [Caps]
  • Between their high-flying top line and some high-performing rookies, the Caps are doing their best to keep their Cup window open. [THW]
  • Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media yesterday about a number of things, most notably the Olympics, where the players will make the decision about going. For now. [NHL]
  • Speaking of the Olympics, before his injury last night, Tom Wilson was making a pretty good case to at least be in the conversation for Team Canada. [WHN, THW]

Loading comments...