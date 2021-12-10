Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Penguins Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s battle with the Pens from Vogs, Peerless, NoVa Caps, FLM and NBCSW, and feel free to visit our SB Nation partners over at Pensburgh for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Don’t forget, friends, tonight’s game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu so... make the necessary arrangements. [Triblive]
- More good news/bad news for the Caps on the health front, with Carl Hagelin’s COVID test coming back negative but Evgeny Kuznetsov leaving early for “precautionary reasons” after suffering a lower-body injury. [NBCSW, S&S, WHN]
- Of course the Caps are not the only team with COVID concerns - but for the Pens, those concerns have to do with callups from an AHL squad dealing with an outbreak. [Triblive]
- Here’s how the COVID situation is impacting teams across the league (and potential Olympic hopes). [USA Today, NoVa Caps]
- Aliaksei Protas has been impressive so far, but his success (and the impression he’s left on coaches and fans) isn’t surprising to those who knew him at the beginning. [WaPo]
- It’s hard to argue with Alex Ovechkin as a leading candidate for this year’s MVP. [Caps Outsider]
- Meanwhile Peter Laviolette has just wrapped up 82 games as the Caps’ coach and is off to the best start of any bench boss in franchise history. [NBCSW]
Loading comments...