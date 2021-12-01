The Noon Number: Youth Group

7 - Number of rookies drafted by the Capitals who have scored their first career goal this season, with Beck Malenstyn’s first tally in last night’s losing effort making him the latest of this crew. Malenstyn joins Brett Leason, Hendrix Lapierre, Connor McMichael, Martin Fehervary, Aliaksei Protas and Garrett Pilon.

That’s the most first goals in a season for the Caps since the 2013-14 season, and the first time since 1981-82 that the Caps have seen as many as seven players they’ve drafted pick up their first goal (they had eight drafted rookies snag their first goal that season).

(h/t Ben Raby)