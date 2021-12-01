Wednesday Caps Clips: Cat Nipped

Your savory breakfast links:
- With the second line out indefinitely, the Caps’ top line has more than made up for the offense their missing compatriots would have provided. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s tale of two Caps teams from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Eller, McMichael, recap), Panthers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Miami Herald, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- That third period. Woof. [NBCSW]
- Alex Ovechkin has long been a master of the power play strike - but as he closes in on Dave Andreychuk’s record, he’s been finding new ways to get those extra-man goals. [WaPo]
- Ovechkin is showing no signs of slowing down... but will he? [THW]
- Rod Brind’Amour handed over a serious chunk of change after being fined for Sunday’s big baby temper tantrum. You absolutely hate to see it. [News & Observer, NBCSW]
- Who takes home the prize for the goodest NHL pupper? [ESPN]
- Happy 70th to Rick Bragnalo, and happy 33rd to Michael Raffl.
- Hey, kids, it’s December!
