The Noon Number: Evgeny of All Trades

2 - Number of shorthanded points scored by Evgeny Kuznetsov this season, which is tied with Logan Couture for the most in the NHL. Kuznetsov is the only player in the league with at least two points at even strength, on the power play and shorthanded.

Kuznetsov had never earned a shorthanded point prior to this season, largely due to the fact that until this season, his time on the penalty kill was rare. Over the last two seasons he racked up a total of 2:30 in shorthanded ice time; his career high is 16:42 (in 76 games). This year he’s already up to 13:05, just 12 games in.