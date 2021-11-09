 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Caps Clips: Sabre-Rattling

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps snap their losing streak, Ovechkin makes history (again),

By Becca H
Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • ...and another injury. Oof, poor Nic Dowd.
  • In happier news... 7. 4. 1. [NHL, NBCSW]
  • Oh and also this.
  • Age comes for all athletes eventually, but so far 36-year-old Ovechkin has been showing no signs of slowing down. [PHT]
  • Checking in with the coach, the kid and the new guy after yesterday’s pregame skate. [Caps video (Laviolette, Jonsson-Fjallby, Rinkside Update/McMichael)]
  • The Russian Hockey Federation and some law-type people are working to get Evgeny Kuznetsov’s four-year IIHF suspension lifted in time for next year’s Olympics. [NoVa Caps]
  • Assorted rankings of power. [PHT, THW, NBC Edge, The Score]
  • Finally, happy 27th birthday to Zach Sanford!

