Tuesday Caps Clips: Sabre-Rattling

- Sneak a peek at the week ahead. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin/Wilson, AJF/McMichael, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Buffalo News, Peerless, NoVa Caps (and again), WHN, RMNB, and Die by the Blade.
- Another night, another debut by a Caps’ prospect...
best solo lap flow ever? #ALLCAPS | @axelfjallby pic.twitter.com/vbCHlh55MR— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 8, 2021
- ...and another injury. Oof, poor Nic Dowd.
Nic Dowd, cramping up? #LetsGoBuffalo #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/xWx9g8UtSY— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) November 9, 2021
- Oh and also this.
Alex Ovechkin earned an assist on the Capitals' fifth goal, marking his 600th career assist. Ovechkin becomes the ninth active player to reach the 600-assist mark. pic.twitter.com/dmY6DCOab7— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 9, 2021
- Age comes for all athletes eventually, but so far 36-year-old Ovechkin has been showing no signs of slowing down. [PHT]
- Checking in with the coach, the kid and the new guy after yesterday’s pregame skate. [Caps video (Laviolette, Jonsson-Fjallby, Rinkside Update/McMichael)]
- The Russian Hockey Federation and some law-type people are working to get Evgeny Kuznetsov’s four-year IIHF suspension lifted in time for next year’s Olympics. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 27th birthday to Zach Sanford!
