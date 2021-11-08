 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Capitals vs. Sabres Recap: Seven Hundred Forty Won

Alex Ovechkin’s 741st career goal was the highlight of Washington‘s 5 to 3 win over Buffalo.

By Geoff Thompson
Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

The Capitals ended a three game losing streak with a mostly comfortable 5 to 3 home ice win over the Sabres.

Here’s Monday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Alex Ovechkin continues his chase of legends.

Minus: Missed Delay of Game penalties.

Nine more notes on the game:

  1. 2:13 into the contest Tom Wilson put the Capitals ahead by one. A point shot from Trevor van Riemsdyk was deflected by Ovechkin and Wilson in succession before beating Dustin Tokarski’s left side.
  2. Washington denied a Buffalo power play midway through the first frame with noticeable ease. By the first intermission Washington was outshooting their guests 13 to 6.
  3. Connor McMichael scored early in the second period to extend Washington’s lead to two. A seeing eye shot through friend and foe hit pay dirt behind Tokarski at 2:30.
  4. 73 second after that Cody Eakin got the Sabres on the scoreboard with a wrist shot that got him drafted by George McPhee twelve (!) years ago.
  5. A minute before the game’s midway point Ovechkin tallied the 741st goal of his career to tie Brett Hull for 4th all time. A point shot from Dmitry Orlov was tipped by Ovechkin in the slot for the record tying tally.
  6. Anders Bjork drew Buffalo within one once again early in the third period. Atop the crease during a goal mouth scramble Bjork poked the puck in past Vitek Vanecek for this second of the season.
  7. But Wilson would respond for Washington shortly after. A slick pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov got the puck to Wilson in the slot and he did not miss with his backhand touch.
  8. John Carlson scored at 57:47 on the man advantage with the primary assist going to Ovechkin - the 600th (!!!) of his career. The Sabres’ Colin Wilson completed the game’s scoring a minute later.
  9. Axel-Jonsson Fjallby made his NHL debut for the Capitals after spending parts of four seasons with Hershey. The young Swede only skated 5:44 but that time included some penalty killing duty.

