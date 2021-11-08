Capitals vs. Sabres Recap: Seven Hundred Forty Won

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
The Capitals ended a three game losing streak with a mostly comfortable 5 to 3 home ice win over the Sabres.
Here’s Monday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Alex Ovechkin continues his chase of legends.
Minus: Missed Delay of Game penalties.
Nine more notes on the game:
- 2:13 into the contest Tom Wilson put the Capitals ahead by one. A point shot from Trevor van Riemsdyk was deflected by Ovechkin and Wilson in succession before beating Dustin Tokarski’s left side.
- Washington denied a Buffalo power play midway through the first frame with noticeable ease. By the first intermission Washington was outshooting their guests 13 to 6.
- Connor McMichael scored early in the second period to extend Washington’s lead to two. A seeing eye shot through friend and foe hit pay dirt behind Tokarski at 2:30.
- 73 second after that Cody Eakin got the Sabres on the scoreboard with a wrist shot that got him drafted by George McPhee twelve (!) years ago.
- A minute before the game’s midway point Ovechkin tallied the 741st goal of his career to tie Brett Hull for 4th all time. A point shot from Dmitry Orlov was tipped by Ovechkin in the slot for the record tying tally.
- Anders Bjork drew Buffalo within one once again early in the third period. Atop the crease during a goal mouth scramble Bjork poked the puck in past Vitek Vanecek for this second of the season.
- But Wilson would respond for Washington shortly after. A slick pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov got the puck to Wilson in the slot and he did not miss with his backhand touch.
- John Carlson scored at 57:47 on the man advantage with the primary assist going to Ovechkin - the 600th (!!!) of his career. The Sabres’ Colin Wilson completed the game’s scoring a minute later.
- Axel-Jonsson Fjallby made his NHL debut for the Capitals after spending parts of four seasons with Hershey. The young Swede only skated 5:44 but that time included some penalty killing duty.
