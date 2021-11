-4 - The Capitals’ goal differential while shorthanded (number of shorthanded goals minus the number of power play goals allowed), tops in the League. The Caps have only given up eight power play goals so far this season, tied for third-fewest, and have scored an NHL-best four shorthanded goals (tied with Colorado).

Their most recent shorthanded tally? Tom Wilson’s goal just a few nights ago, against tonight’s opponent.