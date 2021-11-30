Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Panthers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Looking ahead at what this week holds for the Caps. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s return to Sunrise from Vogs, Peerless, NoVa Caps, FLM, and AP, and of course you know our SB Nation pals over at Litter Box Cats are around with the Florida point of view.
- Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Alex Ovechkin was awarded First Star of the Week for his recent exploits. [Caps, NBCSW]
- Come on, dude, save some accolades for othe-... actually no, don’t.
Updated list of Ovi accolades so far this season...— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 29, 2021
2nd Star of the Week (Oct. 18)
1st Star of the Month (October)
1st Star of the Week (Nov. 15)
1st Star of the Week (Nov. 29)
And it’s not even December yet. Lol.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/KIGasRNfkG
- Not surprising, of course, considering that Ovechkin is currently on pace for his best season ever. At age 36. Years old. 36 years old. [NBCSW]
- It’s unfortunate that Ovechkin had to deal with two separate lockouts in his career, without which there might not have been a question about catching Gretzky. [S&S]
- A few leftovers from Sunday afternoon’s big win over the Hurricanes. [Caps, AP, S&S, RMNB, Canes Country]
- Handing out some rankings of power. [PHT, Yahoo!, THW]
- Checking in on the team, and the other teams around the league, at the quarter-season mark. [WHN, THW, PPP]
- If the Stanley Cup were handed out in November, who would take home the chalice (and other not-so-real awards)? [Die by the Blade]
- An Eastern Conference team is allegedly interested in Evander Kane and we all join together in hoping it is NOT the Capitals. Run. Run far away. [THN]
