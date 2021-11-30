 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Panthers Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps head back to Sunrise for a rematch with the Panthers, Ovechkin nabs first-star honors again and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Looking ahead at what this week holds for the Caps. [Rink]
  • Previews of tonight’s return to Sunrise from Vogs, Peerless, NoVa Caps, FLM, and AP, and of course you know our SB Nation pals over at Litter Box Cats are around with the Florida point of view.
  • Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Alex Ovechkin was awarded First Star of the Week for his recent exploits. [Caps, NBCSW]
  • Come on, dude, save some accolades for othe-... actually no, don’t.
  • Not surprising, of course, considering that Ovechkin is currently on pace for his best season ever. At age 36. Years old. 36 years old. [NBCSW]
  • It’s unfortunate that Ovechkin had to deal with two separate lockouts in his career, without which there might not have been a question about catching Gretzky. [S&S]
  • A few leftovers from Sunday afternoon’s big win over the Hurricanes. [Caps, AP, S&S, RMNB, Canes Country]
  • Handing out some rankings of power. [PHT, Yahoo!, THW]
  • Checking in on the team, and the other teams around the league, at the quarter-season mark. [WHN, THW, PPP]
  • If the Stanley Cup were handed out in November, who would take home the chalice (and other not-so-real awards)? [Die by the Blade]
  • An Eastern Conference team is allegedly interested in Evander Kane and we all join together in hoping it is NOT the Capitals. Run. Run far away. [THN]

Loading comments...