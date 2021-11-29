The Noon Number: It’s Okay to Believen

24 - The number of points scored by Alex Ovechkin at five on five so far this season, which leads the NHL. Ovechkin has earned six more points than second-place Leon Draisaitl (with teammate Tom Wilson just slightly behind with 16, tied with a handful of players for third-most). 11 of those 24 points are goals, tied with Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor for the most five-on-five goals.

Ovechkin also leads the pack in overall even-strength scoring, with 14 goals (one ahead of Kyle Connor) and 27 points.

That represents just under 73% of his total offense this season - which, taken over the course of a full season, would be just slightly below his highest percentage of even-strength scoring, the 73.1% mark he set two seasons ago (49 even-strength points out of a total of 67).