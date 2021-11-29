Monday Caps Clips: Storm Surge Protectors

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from yesterday afternoon’s dominant win over the Carolina Hurricanes from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Protas, Orlov), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S, and SB Nation pals Canes Country.
- Before yesterday’s game, defenseman Justin Schultz was placed on IR. [PHR]
- Washington Capitals rookies Brett Leason and Aliaksei Protas have had surprisingly parallel hockey careers, despite growing up halfway across the world from each other. [NoVa Caps]
- After yesterday’s game, it is clear that Ilya Samsonov has found his groove. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 72nd birthday to Yvon Labre!
