Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Hurricanes Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Today will be the 82nd career game for Alex Ovechkin against the Hurricanes... seems as good a time as any to reflect back on 15 seasons vs. a frequent division rival! [Rink]
- Previews of this afternoon’s clash with the ‘Canes from Vogs, Reuters and NBCSW, and feel free to wander over to our SB Nation partners at Canes Country for the Raleigh perspective.
- Lars Eller met with the media yesterday for the first time since returning from quarantine and talked about the lengthy stretch of solitude. [Caps video, NBCSW]
- News and notes from yesterday’s practice, including the possibility that Eller could make his return to the lineup. [Caps video (Laviolette), WaPo]
- Tracking a few key storylines from the start of the season. [RMNB]
- A few leftovers from Friday evening’s win over the Panthers. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, LBC]
- Finally... hell yeah.
tiger spotted in natural habitat pic.twitter.com/k82wqL4mDs— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 27, 2021
