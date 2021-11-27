Saturday Caps Clips: Cat Trick

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin/Kuznetsov, Protas/Cholowski, recap), NHL, AP, ESPN, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- While Wayne Gretzky’s record remains the main focus, Alex Ovechkin is also closing in on another huge one: Dave Andreychuk’s all-time record in power play goals. [NHL, NBCSW]
- He’s also now tied for sixth all-time in hat tricks, joining Bobby Hull and Marcel Dionne with 28. [PHT]
- Tom Wilson isn’t just one of the team’s leaders in offense - he’s also taken on a sort of mentorship role with the Caps’ bevy of young prospects. [WaPo]
- Handing out some grades for the Caps through the first 20 games. [RMNB]
- Power rankings along with what each team should be thankful for this holiday season. [Athletic ($)]
- Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Al Jensen.
Loading comments...