Saturday Caps Clips: Cat Trick

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps down the visiting Panthers thanks to Ovechkin’s hat trick, Wilson ups his leadership game and more.

By Becca H
Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin/Kuznetsov, Protas/Cholowski, recap), NHL, AP, ESPN, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
  • While Wayne Gretzky’s record remains the main focus, Alex Ovechkin is also closing in on another huge one: Dave Andreychuk’s all-time record in power play goals. [NHL, NBCSW]
  • He’s also now tied for sixth all-time in hat tricks, joining Bobby Hull and Marcel Dionne with 28. [PHT]
  • Tom Wilson isn’t just one of the team’s leaders in offense - he’s also taken on a sort of mentorship role with the Caps’ bevy of young prospects. [WaPo]
  • Handing out some grades for the Caps through the first 20 games. [RMNB]
  • Power rankings along with what each team should be thankful for this holiday season. [Athletic ($)]
  • Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Al Jensen.

