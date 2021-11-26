Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Panthers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of this evening’s clash with the Cats from Vogs, NBCSW and AP, and as always feel free to hang out with our SB Nation pals over at Litter Box Cats for the Florida side of things.
- Today’s game kicks off a big “measuring stick” weekend for the Caps, with two of the NHL’s best teams on the schedule. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps have done a good job of starting games off on the right foot with a strong first period showing. [WashTimes]
- Reviewing the first quarter of the season for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s win over the Habs. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, Gazette, EOTP]
- Alex Ovechkin’s season start is one of many things in the NHL to be thankful for. [Sporting News]
Loading comments...