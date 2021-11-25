 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips: Thanksgiving Triumph

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: recapping a decisive win over Montreal, injury updates and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! May your tables be full and your post-dinner naps be blissful.

Loading comments...