Thursday Caps Clips: Thanksgiving Triumph

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens from us, WaPo ($), NHL, AP, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Ovechkin/Carlson, Jensen/Orlov), WHN, Sportsnet, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB (and again), Caps Outsider, and SB Nation pals Eyes on the Prize.
- The Washington Capitals placed T.J. Oshie on injured reserve yesterday, but Nicklas Backstrom is making progress. [WaPo ($), WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- All eyes are on Alex Ovechkin when he scores goals, but he has been racking up the assists too. [NBCSW, Caps Outsider]
- The West Coast road trip had some unexpected stars. [THW]
- 20 games in, the Caps are still scoring points despite their injury woes. [NBCSW]
- Lars Eller is still quarantining in Anaheim, but he is expected to return to DC in the next few days. [NoVa Caps]
- Despite slowing down since the start of the season, Evgeny Kuznetsov is still on pace for a career year. [THW]
- The Assist Sensory Kits, founded Paige Dowd and Kodette LaBarbera, are now available at Capital One Arena for any fan who needs one. [Caps]
- The Hershey Bears beat the Providence Bruins in overtime last night. [NoVa Caps]
- See where the Caps fall on Bleacher Report’s latest NHL power rankings. [BR]
- Finally, happy 71st birthday to Bob Kelly and happy 30th birthday to Philipp Grubauer!
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! May your tables be full and your post-dinner naps be blissful.
