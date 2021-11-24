Capitals vs. Canadiens Recap: A Wednesday Washington Win is Served

Back at home in the District on Thanksgiving Eve the Capitals stuffed the visiting Montreal Canadiens in a 6 to 3 home ice victory. Pass the gravy.

Here’s Wednesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Michael Sgarbossa tallied his first goal with the Capitals and first NHL goal in over four years.

Minus: The NHL should standardize goal review announcements (and the entire process) with their referees.

Nine more notes on the game: