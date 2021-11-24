Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Another day, another way the Caps are exceeding expectations. [Rink]
- Micah Blake McCurdy joins the JRR crew to talk about the Caps, analytics, and the Caps and analytics. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s return to DC against the Habs from Vogs, Peerless, NBCSW, AP, Reuters, and be sure to go hang out with our SB Nation pals over at Eyes on the Prize for the Canadien point of view.
- While Alex Ovechkin has put up huge offensive numbers to start the season, he’s mostly done it at even strength... but that’s due to change. [Pokechecked by Murphy]
- Sneak a peek at the stats behind Evgeny Kuznetsov’s rejuvenation. [NoVa Caps]
- After a solid showing in his first NHL games, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby is headed back to Hershey. See you soon, AJF. [Caps]
- GOALIE CONTROVERSY... well, maybe not quite, but the competition is starting to heat up between Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek. [THW, S&S]
- Breaking down some key trends for the Caps through the first 18 (it’s actually 19 but that’s okay) games. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps’ stars are leading the way, but an overall solid team performance has fueled the Caps to a strong start to the season. [THW]
