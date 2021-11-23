The Noon Number: Killer Instincts

2 - Number of power play goals allowed by the Caps over their last ten games, second-fewest in the League over that span.

That ten-game stretch includes an eight-game streak in which the Caps didn’t allow a single power play goal, the last one given up to Florida on 11/4 - a streak snapped by Seattle’s lone tally with the extra man Sunday night.

The Caps’ penalty kill is currently just above middle-of-the-pack, as they rank 12th in the NHL with an 83.3% effectiveness (probably due, in part, to the fact that they’re limiting opponents’ chances to score a power play goal by simply staying out of the penalty box in the first place). But this recent run of success has moved them up the ladder after a rough(ish) start, where they gave up six goals in their first nine games for a 23rd-best rate of 76.6% to start the season.