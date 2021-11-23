Tuesday Caps Clips: Sammy California

Your savory breakfast notes:
- See what’s on tap for the Washington Capitals this week in the latest edition of Snapshots. [Rink]
- Ilya Samsonov was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week of November 15 after his stellar showing in California. [NHL, Caps, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- A few leftovers from Sunday’s loss in Seattle from NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB (and again), and S+S.
- Don’t write Dennis Cholowski off after his rough and impromptu Caps debut. [WHN]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has slowed down since his torrid start to the season, but by how much? [S+S]
- Trevor van Riemsdyk said it was weird to play on the wing during Sunday’s game, but he adjusted well. [WHN]
- Prospect Hendrix Lapierre has been tearing it up with his QMJHL team since the Caps sent him back down, and he looks to be on the radar for Team Canada’s 2022 World Junior Championships roster. [WHN]
- The Capitals and Jack Daniel’s announced a special Jack Daniel’s Capitals Single Barrel Personal collection yesterday, which will feature whiskey selected by Alan May. [Caps, RMNB]
- Finally, happy birthday to Garnet Hathaway, who turns the big 3-0 today, and happy 34th birthday to Murder Eye Master™ and Stanley Cup champion Nicklas Backstrom!
