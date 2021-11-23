Japers’ Rink Radio Episode 202: Paradigm Shifts & The Caps (w/ Micah Blake McCurdy)

Greg is joined by Micah Blake McCurdy to discuss the Caps and analytics, what he’s seeing league-wide, and his thoughts on whether the Caps could use load-management.

As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (JRR, Adam, Stephen, J.P., Greg, Alex , Bryan, Kevin, and Luke) so let us know if you ever have any questions or just want to talk some hockey, and be sure to subscribe, rate and review the Japers’ Rink Radio podcast on iTunes, Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter - help us bring JRR to more listeners and everybody wins. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support.

(Oh, and if you’re looking for our intro/outro music, it’s from J.P.’s 2020 album Isolation Station, which you can stream on Spotify, Apple Music or just about anywhere!)