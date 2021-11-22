The Noon Number: Digging a Hole

3 - Number of goals the Caps trailed by after two periods in last night’s loss, the first time this season that they’ve gone into the locker room after forty minutes down by more than two goals.

So far this season, the Caps have only started the third period behind - by any margin - five times, including last night, and it was the first of the five that did not end as a one-goal final (despite their best efforts, as they fired 23 shots on Philipp Grubauer in that final frame).

Last night was also just the third time this season that the Caps have given up three goals in a single period, and the first time in almost a month - they gave up three goals in the first period against Calgary back on 10/23, and another three goals in the second period of a wild win over Ottawa two nights later.

Unsurprisingly, this also marked the Caps’ first loss by more than a single goal all season (the last of the 31 teams to lose by at least three goals)... which, all things considered, is pretty impressive.