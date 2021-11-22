 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Caps Clips: Squid Games

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps wrap up a brutal road trip with a brutal loss in Seattle, the injury bug strikes again and more.

By Becca H
NHL: NOV 21 Capitals at Kraken Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Dowd, TVR, recap), Kraken, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Seattle Times, NoVa Caps, WHN, and RMNB.
  • The Caps took a couple of tough hits to their lineup prior to last night’s game, with both hometown boy T.J. Oshie and Conor Sheary late scratches with injuries. [@CapitalsPR (and again)]
  • Prior to those injuries, the Caps made a swap with Hershey, bringing back Brett Leason (who had been sent down earlier in the weekend) and sending Garrett Pilon down. [Caps]
  • A few leftovers from Saturday night’s whitewash of the Sharks. [S&S, WHN, RMNB, FtF]
  • Reflecting back on the week that was for the Caps and their Metro Division pals. [Peerless, All About the Jersey]
  • If the Caps can get strong performances out of Ilya Samsonov like his back-to-back shutouts in CA this week, they could be in very good shape. [S&S]

