Monday Caps Clips: Squid Games

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Dowd, TVR, recap), Kraken, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Seattle Times, NoVa Caps, WHN, and RMNB.
- The Caps took a couple of tough hits to their lineup prior to last night’s game, with both hometown boy T.J. Oshie and Conor Sheary late scratches with injuries. [@CapitalsPR (and again)]
- Prior to those injuries, the Caps made a swap with Hershey, bringing back Brett Leason (who had been sent down earlier in the weekend) and sending Garrett Pilon down. [Caps]
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s whitewash of the Sharks. [S&S, WHN, RMNB, FtF]
- Reflecting back on the week that was for the Caps and their Metro Division pals. [Peerless, All About the Jersey]
- If the Caps can get strong performances out of Ilya Samsonov like his back-to-back shutouts in CA this week, they could be in very good shape. [S&S]
