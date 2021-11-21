Sunday Caps Clips: Shark Blank; Caps @ Kraken Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Peerless, NoVa Caps, WHN, and RMNB.
- Guess who was back, babes...
OH, HOW WE MISSED YOU TWO pic.twitter.com/BqEgDOcXJE— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 21, 2021
- The return of both T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd from the IR meant someone had to leave, and sadly that meant back to Hershey (for now) for Brett Leason. [Caps]
- Prior to last night’s game (in which he added to his total), some of the Sharks weighed in on the ongoing debate over whether Alex Ovechkin can catch Gretzky. [Mercury News]
- Now it’s off to the Emerald City for the Caps as they pay their first-ever visit to the Kraken. Get the lowdown on tonight’s game from Vogs, Peerless, and the new team on the block, and please welcome the newest members of our SB Nation family over at Davy Jones’ Locker Room for the Seattle POV!
- For T.J. Oshie, playing in Seattle will be something of a homecoming - and the love goes both ways. [WaPo]
- Deep dive into the season for the many, many rookies who have suited up for the Caps so far. [NBCSW]
- Take a trip around the Metro Division as they near the quarter-mark. [BSB]
- Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom talk about the filming of their delightful MassMutual commercial. [The Athletic ($)]
- Finally, congrats to the Washington Spirit on their first-ever NWSL championship!
You took the biggest step!!! Congrats @WashSpirit Make DC Proud !! pic.twitter.com/GLbm2Q4NQd— Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) November 20, 2021
