Sunday Caps Clips: Shark Blank; Caps @ Kraken Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps whitewash the Sharks before wrapping up their back-to-back road trip with their first visit to Seattle, Oshie and Dowd make their return and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v San Jose Sharks Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The return of both T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd from the IR meant someone had to leave, and sadly that meant back to Hershey (for now) for Brett Leason. [Caps]
  • Prior to last night’s game (in which he added to his total), some of the Sharks weighed in on the ongoing debate over whether Alex Ovechkin can catch Gretzky. [Mercury News]
  • Now it’s off to the Emerald City for the Caps as they pay their first-ever visit to the Kraken. Get the lowdown on tonight’s game from Vogs, Peerless, and the new team on the block, and please welcome the newest members of our SB Nation family over at Davy Jones’ Locker Room for the Seattle POV!
  • For T.J. Oshie, playing in Seattle will be something of a homecoming - and the love goes both ways. [WaPo]
  • Deep dive into the season for the many, many rookies who have suited up for the Caps so far. [NBCSW]
  • Take a trip around the Metro Division as they near the quarter-mark. [BSB]
  • Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom talk about the filming of their delightful MassMutual commercial. [The Athletic ($)]
  • Finally, congrats to the Washington Spirit on their first-ever NWSL championship!

