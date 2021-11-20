Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Sharks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps’ rookies have been impressive to start the season, so what does that mean when the veteran forwards are healthy again? [Rink]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s game between the Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks from Vogs, Peerless, and AP, and don’t forget to follow our SB Nation pals over at Fear the Fin for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- Notes from yesterday’s practice in San Jose, including news that both T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd are possibilities for tonight’s game. [Caps video (Orlov, Wilson), WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB (and again)]
- Trevor van Riemsdyk has solidified himself as a regular member of the lineup and an important cog in the Washington blueline. [NoVa Caps]
- The injury bug continuing to bite the Capitals? Bad! The rookies covering for that and playing their hearts out? Good! [THW]
- T.J. Oshie is one of seven recipients of the 2021 Chris Greicius Celebrity Award from Make-A-Wish America. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- The 2021-2022 NHL season is shaping up to be the Year of the Inexperienced Goalies. [NHL]
- A behind-the-scenes look at the MassMutual commercial featuring Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and Nastya Ovechkina? Yes please. [Athletic ($)]
- The series-style scheduling of the 2020-2021 season was a hit with players, and a lot of them miss it. [Athletic ($)]
