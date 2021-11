5 - Number of cities the Caps played in over a recently completed seven-game stretch, the first time they’ve completed five games in five cities in seven nights in almost 30 years. The last time they had such a run of city-hopping in a week was back on October 24-30, 1993, when they played five road games in seven days going 4-0-1 (this time around one of the five cities was DC).

h/t Mike Vogel