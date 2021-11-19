 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Caps Clips: Net Gains

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Lots of goalie talk in the aftermath of Samsonov’s shutout of the Kings, the youths are taking over and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 during a NHL hockey game at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • While the Caps’ veterans are away, the kids will play - and they’re experiencing the thrill of an NHL season together. [Athletic ($)]
  • A question that gets asked at least once a week these days: can Alex Ovechkin actually catch Wayne Gretzky? [CBS Sports]
  • And something that is marveled at just about as often: 36-year-old Ovechkin is looking more like his 26-year-old self. [WashTimes]
  • Check out where the Washington Capitals fall - or rather, rise - in this week’s Super 16. [NHL]
  • Rankings of power: goalie edition. [Sportsnet]
  • A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s win over the Kings. [Caps, S&S (and again), THW (DC), THW (LA), RMNB, Daily News]
  • His 2-0 shutout of LA was easily Ilya Samsonov’s best game of the year, and perhaps of his career - but can it be a turning point for him? [WHN]
  • Looking back at the history of debut games for Capitals goalies. [NoVa Caps]
  • Happy 48th birthday to Dean Melanson, and happy 60th to Grant Ledyard.
  • Finally, best wishes to former Capital and Winter Classic hero Troy Brouwer, who is hanging up the skates after 14 seasons. [Blues]

