Friday Caps Clips: Net Gains

Your savory breakfast links:
- While the Caps’ veterans are away, the kids will play - and they’re experiencing the thrill of an NHL season together. [Athletic ($)]
- A question that gets asked at least once a week these days: can Alex Ovechkin actually catch Wayne Gretzky? [CBS Sports]
- And something that is marveled at just about as often: 36-year-old Ovechkin is looking more like his 26-year-old self. [WashTimes]
- Check out where the Washington Capitals fall - or rather, rise - in this week’s Super 16. [NHL]
- Rankings of power: goalie edition. [Sportsnet]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s win over the Kings. [Caps, S&S (and again), THW (DC), THW (LA), RMNB, Daily News]
- His 2-0 shutout of LA was easily Ilya Samsonov’s best game of the year, and perhaps of his career - but can it be a turning point for him? [WHN]
- Looking back at the history of debut games for Capitals goalies. [NoVa Caps]
- Happy 48th birthday to Dean Melanson, and happy 60th to Grant Ledyard.
- Finally, best wishes to former Capital and Winter Classic hero Troy Brouwer, who is hanging up the skates after 14 seasons. [Blues]
An embodiment of class on and off the ice.— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 18, 2021
Here's to your retirement, Troy!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0NrF3cVygo
Loading comments...