.708 - Ilya Samsonov’s winning percentage in the NHL, tops in the league since his debut:

While his performance so far this has admittedly had its ups and downs, Samsonov continues to rack up wins and is now 5-0-1 on the season - with a stellar performance last night serving as his second shutout in six games.

Last night's was probably the best game of Ilya Samsonov's NHL career. pic.twitter.com/xf58JVOSwz — Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) November 18, 2021

Way to go, Sammy!