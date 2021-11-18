Thursday Caps Clips: Sammy Says No

Your savory breakfast links:
- Folks, the Caps might actually be pretty pretty good. [Rink]
- Also pretty good? Martin Fehervary, who has taken on additional responsibility this season and thrived thus far. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Tip of the hat to T.J. Oshie, who is part of the 2021 class of Chris Greicius Celebrity Award Winners for his tireless work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. [Look to the Stars]
- Check out where the Caps land on another round of power rankings. [ESPN]
- The Metro Division is a beast, but over the past week a bit of separation has started to form. [Canes Country]
- Alex Ovechkin is just as much of a powerhouse now as he was in his rookie season. [Daily Breeze]
- Michal Kempny has been playing a key role for the Bears as he works toward returning to the NHL. [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s OT loss. [S&S, RMNB]
- Speaking of that OT stumble, breaking down what exactly is going wrong for the Caps once they hit three-on-three. [WaPo]
- Happy Thursday!
suddenly VERY awake at 1:30 in the morning@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/enn1EoKU0t— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 18, 2021
