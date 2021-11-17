The Noon Number: The Kids Are Alright

6 - Number of rookies dressed for last night’s game in Anaheim, with Garrett Pilon joining Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael, Brett Leason, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, and Aliaksei Protas in the lineup for the Caps. That marks the first time that the Caps have had six rookies in the lineup since January of 2011, when the Caps dressed John Carlson, Jay Beagle, Andrew Gordon, Marcus Johansson, Michal Neuvirth and Mathieu Perreault in a 3-1 win over Ottawa.

Pilon’s first career goal last night also made him the fifth different player to score the first of his career for the Caps this season, along with McMichael, Leason, Fehervary and Hendrix Lapierre.

The rookie squad has now accounted for 17 points combined for the Caps this year.