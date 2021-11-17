Wednesday Caps Clips: A Point is a Plus; Caps @ Kings Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- JP joins the JRR crew to talk about how the Caps are, y’know, all sorts of good and stuff. [Rink]
- So far this year, the boys have done a pretty decent job of staying out of the penalty box. [Rink]
- Meanwhile the goalies have been good... enough. But is that enough? [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT loss (sigh) from us, Vogs, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- The hits just keep on coming, as Lars Eller was scratched from the lineup and is out for at least the next ten days as part of COVID-19 protocol. [NBCSW]
- Prior to that bad news, Eller had taken a look at some problems in his game early in the season and was starting to fix them. [WaPo]
- Some rare good news on the injury front: T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd, who are both on the CA trip, skated yesterday and are moving forward with their recovery. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- Speaking of Dowd, the Caps’ forward recently signed a three-year deal to keep him in DC - and here’s why. [NBCSW]
- How can the Caps get the most out of John Carlson? [NoVa Caps]
- Checking in with the team, including the latest call-up Garrett Pilon, after yesterday’s morning skate in Anaheim. [Caps video (Laviolette, Pilon, Ovechkin)]
- Previewing tonight’s game against the Kings from Daily Breeze and Peerless, and if you’re so inclined check out our SB Nation partners over at Jewels from the Crown for the Kings side of things.
- Taking a look at the Caps’ organizational depth along the blueline. [NoVa Caps]
- In accordance with DC’s relaxing mask standards, the Caps and Wizards will no longer require fans to wear masks at Capital One Arena. [NBC4]
- Go behind the scenes for an all-access look at the Caps’ Hockey Fights Cancer night last weekend. [Caps video]
- Finally, happy 72nd birthday to Gord Smith, and happy 66th to Dennis “Pee Wee” Maruk!
