Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Ducks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Looking ahead at a busy - and sleep-deprived - week for the Caps as they head west. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Anaheim from Vogs, Peerless, FLM, and NoVa Caps,, and if you’re looking for the opposing point of view feel free to pay a visit to our SB Nation pals over at Anaheim Calling.
- The Caps have been no strangers to milestones this year, but here’s hoping they can avoid being on the losing end of one as Ryan Getzlaf searches for point #1000. [OC Register]
- Speaking of milestones, congrats to Alex Ovechkin for taking home First Star of the Week honors with an awesome eight points in four games. [Caps]
- As he continues to rack up the milestones and honors, Ovechkin is off to the best start of his career. [Caps Outsider]
- Looking at the best, the worst, and the biggest surprises to start the 2021-22 season. [ESPN]
- The Caps have recalled forward Garrett Pilon. [Caps]
- A few leftovers from Sunday night’s win over the Penguins. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- With his new three-year deal, the Caps got it right by re-signing Nic Dowd. [S&S]
- Did Sidney Crosby get away with a dirty play Sunday night? (Yes.) [Sporting News, The Score]
- Rankings of power. [NBC Sports Edge, THW]
- Should the Caps consider trading one of their young goaltenders? [S&S]
- Finally... look at these handsome lads winging off to the west coast. Go get ‘em, babes!
Heard the West Coast is lovely this time of year#ALLCAPS | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/njLvHXX9EI— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2021
