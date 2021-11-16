 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Ducks Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps kick off their West Coast swing with a stop at the Duck Pond, Ovechkin takes home first star honors and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Looking ahead at a busy - and sleep-deprived - week for the Caps as they head west. [Rink]
  • Previews of tonight’s visit to Anaheim from Vogs, Peerless, FLM, and NoVa Caps,, and if you’re looking for the opposing point of view feel free to pay a visit to our SB Nation pals over at Anaheim Calling.
  • The Caps have been no strangers to milestones this year, but here’s hoping they can avoid being on the losing end of one as Ryan Getzlaf searches for point #1000. [OC Register]
  • Speaking of milestones, congrats to Alex Ovechkin for taking home First Star of the Week honors with an awesome eight points in four games. [Caps]
  • As he continues to rack up the milestones and honors, Ovechkin is off to the best start of his career. [Caps Outsider]
  • Looking at the best, the worst, and the biggest surprises to start the 2021-22 season. [ESPN]
  • The Caps have recalled forward Garrett Pilon. [Caps]
  • A few leftovers from Sunday night’s win over the Penguins. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
  • With his new three-year deal, the Caps got it right by re-signing Nic Dowd. [S&S]
  • Did Sidney Crosby get away with a dirty play Sunday night? (Yes.) [Sporting News, The Score]
  • Rankings of power. [NBC Sports Edge, THW]
  • Should the Caps consider trading one of their young goaltenders? [S&S]
  • Finally... look at these handsome lads winging off to the west coast. Go get ‘em, babes!

