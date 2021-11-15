Monday Caps Clips: Secondary Scoring (Capitals’ Version)

Your savory breakfast links:
- A closer look at Ilya Samsonov and what the rest of the team does when he’s in net. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s decisive win over the Pittsburgh Penguins from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Vanecek/Fehervary, Eller/Wilson), NHL, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
- Before yesterday’s game, the Washington Capitals announced a three-year, $1.3mil AAV contract extension for Nic Dowd. [Caps, WaPo ($), AP, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Caps are heading to the West Coast this week for the first time since December of 2019, and they’re riding a four-game hot streak. [NBCSW]
- There was a report circulating Russian media yesterday that said Evgeny Kuznetsov might be eligible to play in the 2022 Beijing Olympics after all. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Hershey Bears lost 5-2 yesterday to the Charlotte Checkers. [NoVa Caps]
Happy Monday, and be thankful you’re not a Pittsburgh fan today...
tough night for pittsburgh fans pic.twitter.com/bHP2BbX6wK— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2021
