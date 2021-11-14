Capitals vs. Penguins Recap: Secondary Scoring Stars in Washington Win

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
The Capitals picked up their fourth straight win with a 6 to 1 victory over Pittsburgh at Capital One Arena.
Here’s Sunday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Martin Fehérváry, Garnet Hathaway, Daniel Sprong, and Conor Sheary is the definition of secondary scoring.
Minus: John Carlson’s defense on Jake Guentzel’s goal.
Ten more notes on the game:
- The Capitals’ penalty killers got the scoring started with Fehérváry netting his second of the season. Tom Wilson fed the puck to Fehérváry on an odd man rush and the defenseman hit his spot behind Tristan Jarry.
- Hathaway then extended Washington’s lead to two ten minutes later. A fantastic cross ice pass from Alex Ovechkin froze the Penguins and allowed Hathaway plenty of net to hit from the far side.
- But before the first intermission Guentzel put the puck behind Vitek Vanecek to draw Pittsburgh within one. With a loose puck in the slot Guentzel found it, moved it, and tucked it into the net from five feet out.
- Sprong was the next to tally, putting the Capitals ahead by two once again. Sheary and Lars Eller worked the puck to Sprong and despite the tight angle he lifted the puck up and over Jarry.
- With 96 seconds to play in the second period Sheary victimized his old team for Washington’s fourth of the game. Sheary slipped into the slot and ripped a quick shot into the net that Jarry never saw.
- Both teams failed to score on second period power play opportunities. The Penguins were outshot 14 to 9 in the frame.
- Early in the third period Evgeny Kuznetsov provided the margin of victory. Heavy forechecking from Wilson and Ovechkin gave Kuznetsov time and space in the slot to rip his shot upstairs.
- And with Sidney Crosby in the penalty box Wilson provided the margin of victory in style with ten minutes to play.
- Eleven different Capitals skaters registered a point in this contest.
- Ovechkin ended his evening with two assists and one shot on goal.
