Capitals vs. Penguins Recap: Secondary Scoring Stars in Washington Win

The Capitals picked up their fourth straight win with a 6 to 1 victory over Pittsburgh at Capital One Arena.

Here’s Sunday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Martin Fehérváry, Garnet Hathaway, Daniel Sprong, and Conor Sheary is the definition of secondary scoring.

Minus: John Carlson’s defense on Jake Guentzel’s goal.

Ten more notes on the game: