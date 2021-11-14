Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Penguins Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s matchup against the Penguins from Vogs, Peerless, NBCSW, and if you’re longing for the view from Pitt, feel free to hop on over to our SB Nation partners over at Pensburgh.
- Pens captain Sidney Crosby has missed the last four games on COVID protocol... so of course he (and coach Mike Sullivan) could return against the Caps. [NHL]
- After an impressive NHL debut, Zach Fucale is headed back to Hershey, making way for the return of Vitek Vanecek. [Caps, WHN, NBCSW]
- Dmitry Orlov has continued to evolve and is having an impressive start to the season for the Caps. [LWoS]
- A few leftovers from Friday night’s win in Columbus. [Caps, RMNB, S&S]
- Finally, happy 77th birthday to Rod Seiling, happy 65th to Jim Bedard, and happy 45th to Brad Church - and raise a glass to the memory of Bryan “Bugsy” Watson, who we lost earlier this year and would have been 79 today.
