Filed under:

Saturday Caps Clips: Better Late Than Never

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps eke out a win in Columbus thanks to Conor Sheary, Ovechkin passes Hull and more.

By Becca H
NHL: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Caps’ power play has been a little (ha) off of late - perhaps the answer is Connor McMichael. [S&S]
  • So far this season, Tom Wilson has found another level to his game (and has been keeping his nose clean). [WHN]
  • Winners and losers through the first month of the season. Can you guess which red-hot Capital is a winner? [USA Today]
  • That very same guy is seemingly ageless and unstoppable. [Five Thirty-Eight, Sportsnet]
  • A few leftovers from Fucale’s shutout over the Red Wings Thursday night. [Caps, NBC Sports, S&S (and again), RMNB]
  • Ilya Samsonov hasn’t had the best start to the season, and it’s just making the Caps’ already murky goaltending situation even muddier. [THW]
  • Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Patrick Augusta.

