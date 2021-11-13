Saturday Caps Clips: Better Late Than Never

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Sheary, Ovechkin, Hathaway, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Dispatch, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and the Cannon.
- And there it is: Alex Ovechkin officially moves into fourth in all-time goals scored with #742. Next up... Jaromir Jagr. [NHL, NBC Sports, USA Today, NBCSW]
- The Caps’ power play has been a little (ha) off of late - perhaps the answer is Connor McMichael. [S&S]
- So far this season, Tom Wilson has found another level to his game (and has been keeping his nose clean). [WHN]
- Winners and losers through the first month of the season. Can you guess which red-hot Capital is a winner? [USA Today]
- That very same guy is seemingly ageless and unstoppable. [Five Thirty-Eight, Sportsnet]
- A few leftovers from Fucale’s shutout over the Red Wings Thursday night. [Caps, NBC Sports, S&S (and again), RMNB]
- Ilya Samsonov hasn’t had the best start to the season, and it’s just making the Caps’ already murky goaltending situation even muddier. [THW]
- Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Patrick Augusta.
