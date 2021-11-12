Friday Caps Clips: Fucale Yeah; Caps @ Jackets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- After years of firing slapshots from the left circle, Alex Ovechkin has been out of the office to start the season. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Fucale, Eller, Carlson, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Freep, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, Malik Report, and Winging it in Motown.
- Many congrats to Zach Fucale, who earned a 21-save shutout in his NHL debut last night! [The Score, NBCSW, AP, WHN]
- Unsurprisingly, Fucale was selected as the team’s newest defensive Viking:
An axe for Tiger and a shield for the tendie of the night.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/IyED8BUoW3— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2021
- Nick Jensen’s start as a Cap was inauspicious, but he’s rebounded quite nicely and has been one of the Caps’ most reliable blueliners this season. [NoVa Caps]
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Columbus from the Caps (game notes), NBCSW, and Peerless, and be sure to check out our SB Nation pals over at the Cannon for coverage behind enemy lines.
- Breaking down Alex Ovechkin’s red-hot start to the season. [S&S]
- Ovechkin has accumulated quite a collection of sticks from those he respects and from his own milestones - an ever-growing museum he hopes to pass on to his kids. [WaPo]
- The Caps slipped a little in this week’s Super 16... but how far? [NHL]
- Checking in with the team after yesterday’s pregame skate. [Caps, video (Laviolette, McMichael)]
- Can Lars Eller right his game? (Spoiler alert: yes.) [NoVa Caps]
- After six games with the big squad, the Caps sent Hendrix Lapierre back to Juniors - and it was the right move. [THW]
- As has become an annual tradition, the Caps will don lavendar jerseys to raise funds before Sunday’s game vs. the Penguins. [Caps]
- Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Mark Hunter.
