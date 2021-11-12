 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Caps Clips: Fucale Yeah; Caps @ Jackets Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Fucale blanks the Red Wings in his debut as the Caps take the first of road back-to-back games, with Columbus up next, and more.

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: NOV 11 Capitals at Red Wings Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Nick Jensen’s start as a Cap was inauspicious, but he’s rebounded quite nicely and has been one of the Caps’ most reliable blueliners this season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Previews of tonight’s visit to Columbus from the Caps (game notes), NBCSW, and Peerless, and be sure to check out our SB Nation pals over at the Cannon for coverage behind enemy lines.
  • Breaking down Alex Ovechkin’s red-hot start to the season. [S&S]
  • Ovechkin has accumulated quite a collection of sticks from those he respects and from his own milestones - an ever-growing museum he hopes to pass on to his kids. [WaPo]
  • The Caps slipped a little in this week’s Super 16... but how far? [NHL]
  • Checking in with the team after yesterday’s pregame skate. [Caps, video (Laviolette, McMichael)]
  • Can Lars Eller right his game? (Spoiler alert: yes.) [NoVa Caps]
  • After six games with the big squad, the Caps sent Hendrix Lapierre back to Juniors - and it was the right move. [THW]
  • As has become an annual tradition, the Caps will don lavendar jerseys to raise funds before Sunday’s game vs. the Penguins. [Caps]
  • Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Mark Hunter.

Loading comments...