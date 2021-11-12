 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Noon Number: Fucale Around and Find Out

A look at a special night between the pipes

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

0 - Number of goals allowed by Caps’ netminder Zach Fucale in his NHL debut last night. With the win, Fucale became the first goalie in Caps’ franchise history to post a shutout in his first game - and just the 26th goalie in NHL history to do so (one of seven to do it at age 26 or older), the first since 2015:

Have yourself a Fucale night, Zach!

