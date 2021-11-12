The Noon Number: Fucale Around and Find Out

0 - Number of goals allowed by Caps’ netminder Zach Fucale in his NHL debut last night. With the win, Fucale became the first goalie in Caps’ franchise history to post a shutout in his first game - and just the 26th goalie in NHL history to do so (one of seven to do it at age 26 or older), the first since 2015:
Talk about an NHL debut, @Fucale31.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3s3HUgMLJc pic.twitter.com/ZvJQscPom2— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 12, 2021
Have yourself a Fucale night, Zach!
an epic accomplishment deserves an epic celebration pic.twitter.com/0q4QuV8sWs— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2021
