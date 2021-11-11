Capitals vs. Red Wings Recap: Fucaliente

The Red Wings hosted the Capitals in Detroit for their second meeting of the season and this time it was Washington running away with a 2 to 0 win.

Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: 3,056 days after being drafted Zachary Fucale made his NHL debut for the Capitals and shined bright in his first win.

Minus: The Capitals went 0 for 3 on second period power plays that included 1:49 with a two man advantage.

Six more notes on the game: