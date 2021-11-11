 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Capitals vs. Red Wings Recap: Fucaliente

Zachary Fucale steals the show with a shutout victory in his NHL debut.

By Geoff Thompson
/ new
Washington Capitals v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Red Wings hosted the Capitals in Detroit for their second meeting of the season and this time it was Washington running away with a 2 to 0 win.

Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: 3,056 days after being drafted Zachary Fucale made his NHL debut for the Capitals and shined bright in his first win.

Minus: The Capitals went 0 for 3 on second period power plays that included 1:49 with a two man advantage.

Six more notes on the game:

  1. Washington’s Dmitry Orlov scored first with eight minutes to play in the opening frame. Orlov’s hard slap shot from the left circle beat Thomas Greiss cleanly with a feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov.
  2. Just ten seconds later Lars Eller netted another goal, his first of the new season. A nifty Nick Jensen pass at the offensive blue line gave Eller time and space to deke around Greiss and deposit the puck into the net.
  3. Detroit was outshot 12 to 4 in the second period by their guests.
  4. The Red Wings pressed in the third period but were unable to get any sustained offensive zone time.
  5. Alex Ovechkin did not register a shot on goal (a first for him this season). He did register a secondary assist on Orlov’s goal.
  6. Zachary Fucale ended the night with 20 saves. He is the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his NHL debut.

Loading comments...