Capitals vs. Red Wings Recap: Fucaliente

The Red Wings hosted the Capitals in Detroit for their second meeting of the season and this time it was Washington running away with a 2 to 0 win.
Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: 3,056 days after being drafted Zachary Fucale made his NHL debut for the Capitals and shined bright in his first win.
Minus: The Capitals went 0 for 3 on second period power plays that included 1:49 with a two man advantage.
Six more notes on the game:
- Washington’s Dmitry Orlov scored first with eight minutes to play in the opening frame. Orlov’s hard slap shot from the left circle beat Thomas Greiss cleanly with a feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov.
- Just ten seconds later Lars Eller netted another goal, his first of the new season. A nifty Nick Jensen pass at the offensive blue line gave Eller time and space to deke around Greiss and deposit the puck into the net.
- Detroit was outshot 12 to 4 in the second period by their guests.
- The Red Wings pressed in the third period but were unable to get any sustained offensive zone time.
- Alex Ovechkin did not register a shot on goal (a first for him this season). He did register a secondary assist on Orlov’s goal.
- Zachary Fucale ended the night with 20 saves. He is the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his NHL debut.
