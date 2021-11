3.28 - The Capitals’ penalties-taken-per-60 rate so far this season, sixth-lowest in the NHL. The Caps have taken just 39 minor penalties in their first 12 games, and only been shorthanded more than three times in three games this year (most recently in their loss to Tampa).

They’ve also drawn their fair share, averaging 4.19 penalties drawn per 60 minutes - 8th-best mark in the league.