Wednesday Caps Clips: Top-Line Talent

Your savory breakfast links:
- Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and Wilson have put up big numbers so far - but in the wake of their success is a lack thereof among some of their teammates. [Rink]
- Along with his usual role of providing slick offense, Evgeny Kuznetsov has added a new facet to his game: penalty-killing. [WHN]
- While injuries have taken their toll on the Caps’ lineup, the kids are doing a pretty decent job of filling in. [THW]
- A few leftovers from Monday night’s milestone-filled win over Buffalo. [Caps, S&S (and again), RMNB]
- Reflecting on the first month of the 2021-22 season. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 65th birthday to Greg Carroll.
