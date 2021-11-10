 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: Top-Line Talent

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps’ first line is carrying the team’s weight right now, some leftovers from Monday night’s win and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and Wilson have put up big numbers so far - but in the wake of their success is a lack thereof among some of their teammates. [Rink]
  • Along with his usual role of providing slick offense, Evgeny Kuznetsov has added a new facet to his game: penalty-killing. [WHN]
  • While injuries have taken their toll on the Caps’ lineup, the kids are doing a pretty decent job of filling in. [THW]
  • A few leftovers from Monday night’s milestone-filled win over Buffalo. [Caps, S&S (and again), RMNB]
  • Reflecting on the first month of the 2021-22 season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 65th birthday to Greg Carroll.

Loading comments...