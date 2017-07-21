Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- What if the Washington Redskins organ-i-zation :: shudder :: ran the Caps? [Rink]
- Rink commenter JimCapsCup takes a look at the post-Alzner Caps blueline, with an assist from @domluszczyszyn. [NoVa Caps]
- Could it be Brett Connolly’s year? [CSNMA]
- The Caps are donating some fencing and some fiberglass boards for a new street hockey setup in Silver Spring. Which will be splitting time with something called “futsal”. [Bethesda Beat]
- Chris Bourque, Olympian? Make this happen, hockey gods. [THN]
- If you have a suit or three hanging around in your closet, Brooks Laich’s brother-in-law and Coach Trotz would like you to make a donation. [Look to the Stars]
- Vitek Vanecek is back on the ice and training with his Czech team, Liberec, and dreaming of the NHL. [idnes.cz]
- Finally, happy 36th birthday to Timo Helbling.
